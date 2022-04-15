Bigg Boss season 15's lovebirds and Raqesh Bapat share a strong bond. The two fell in love on the sets of the reality show and expressed their feelings for one another. Post the show, both Shamita and Raqesh were spotted together going on dates and enjoying themselves with each other's families. Recently, Raqesh shared a post on his social media, wherein his ladylove Shamita was seen smiling as he gifted her a bunch of beautiful flowers. Also Read - Shamita Shetty snapped with sis Shilpa Shetty; fans hype her up saying ‘Our regal queen’ – watch video

In the picture, Raqesh is seen standing close to Shamita and their heads were seen touching. Shamita is seen holding a beautiful bouquet and was all smiles as she looked at it. Raqesh captioned the post as, "Bloom".

Fans of Shamita and Raqesh were excited to see the couple together. Earlier, Raqesh had spoken about his bond with Shamita and said that they both are in the happy zone. Raqesh even called Shamita a pure soul.