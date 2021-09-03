Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left everyone shattered. The late actor died of a heart attack on September 2, Thursday. His demise has left all his fans and celebrities in shock. Several celebrities from the entertainment industry have mourned his demise. Bigg Boss contestant Jasleen Matharu who has been a close friend of Sidharth and Shehnaaz Gill expressed her grief. Also Read - Sidharth Shukla's tweet on death from 2017 goes VIRAL; fans feel devastated - view reactions

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Jasleen said that she was with Sidharth's family for almost two hours but none of the family members were able to express anything. She even said that she spoke with Shehnaaz but she is not in a good state. She tried talking to Shehnaaz, but the latter told her to sit next to her. Jasleen said, "I saw how disturbed she was and asked her to sleep. Exhausted, she fell off to sleep. I met her brother, Shehbaaz who is thankfully there for and with her in this grim hour. He will take good care of Shehnaaz, I am sure."

Jasleen even said that Sidharth's mother is a superwoman who is quite strong but is numb post her son's sudden demise. She even said, "There were some things that his mother told me and it made me cry even more. I can't really tell what all she told me, but all I can say is that it broke my heart."

Jasleen further added saying, "I can't say that his mother has accepted the reality but she just doesn't have anything to say. She is not crying out loudly but is totally numb! I too did not want to dig into the topic as nobody can feel what she, as a mother, must be feeling."

On September 3, Friday, the final rites of the actor will reportedly take place at Oshiwara. Sidharth gained widespread recognition for his role in . He was also seen in 's popular show Broken But Beautiful 3 as he essayed the role of Agastya. Sidharth was seen in TV shows such as Jaane Pehchaane Se... Ye Ajnabbi, Love U Zindagi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 7 and Bigg Boss 13.