Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. The actor is survived by his mother and two sisters. If reports are to be believed then Sidharth's rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill was by his side when he breathed his last. Sidharth's death news came as a massive shock for his fans and celebs from the film fraternity. Sidharth's friends and his Bigg Boss 13 teammates offered their condolences and were seen heartbroken.

Bigg Boss season 13's contestants including Asim Riaz, , , , Vishal Aditya Singh, , Paras Chhabra, Mahira Sharma, and others arrived at the late actor's residence in to pay their last respects. The Bigg Boss 13's ex-contestants were seen mourning Sidharth's death and were seen consoling his family. Within no time, netizens took to Twitter and praised Bigg Boss 13 and called it the 'most iconic season ever' with the best people.

Take a look at the tweets -

All bb13 contestants came to pay deir condolences for sid..it shows whether dey were in touch or not over phone or meetings..but dey had mutual respect for each other. — SidharthShukla Punjab FC (@SidheartGurleen) September 3, 2021

Asim, Shehnaaz, Rashami, Aarti, Paras,Mahira,Bhaau,Shefali all of them were at his place to see him for the last time, to console his family✨#BB13 toxic season? Sorry it was, it is, it will remain the Most Iconic Season in the History of BB wid the Best Ppl? #SidharthShukla — ❤? ✨ (@muskaan1212) September 3, 2021

Whole BB13 In one post... it’s end of #BB13 for me pic.twitter.com/LDj7ZyKMtj — ᴠɪᴋᴀs™️★? (@bluntvikas2) September 3, 2021

Always wanted #BB13 to be remembered as GOATed season in the history of #Biggboss but never thought it'll be remembered like this. Rest in Peace #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/5IOUky1CgG — Jonty (@jonty_swag) September 2, 2021

It Breaks our hearts to see such thing happen,wishing that #BB13 reunion happened before and not like this?, it’s sad day for everyone, it’s difficult for fans and family to cope with this loss so we pray for everyone’s safety.?? #RashamiDesai #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/4V6KQ3DtuX — Arshän Khän | TeamRD ? || (@Khabri_Arshan_) September 3, 2021

Sidharth was cremated at Oshiwara and his mortal remains were taken from the Cooper Hospital.