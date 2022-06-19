Rupali Ganguly, Disha Parmar, Palak Tiwari, Bharti Singh, Nakuul Mehta, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra and more have made it to the TV Instagrammers of the week. Our TV celebs know how to keep their fans entertained off-TV as well. With some interesting, goofy, lovey-dovey posts on Instagram, Tv celebs often their fans in awe. Keep reading to know if your favourite TV star has made it to the list of TV Instagrammers or not. Also Read - Father's Day 2022: Nakuul Mehta-Sufi, Shaheer Sheikh-Anaya and more – Handsome dads of TV world who share adorable equation with their kids

Disha Parmar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Disha Parmar Vaidya (@dishaparmar)

The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actress Disha Parmar shared series of selfie snaps wherein she donned a beautiful suit in green shade and looked pretty. She captioned the post as, 'Now you know which profile I prefer!'

Tejasswi Prakash

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash donned orange corset dress and set the screens on fire with her hotness avatar. She even shared a music reel and looked gorgeous.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tejasswi Prakash (@tejasswiprakash)

Nakuul Mehta

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

The actor Nakuul Mehta shared a cute music video on his Instagram handle with his co-star Disha Parmar. He even shared pictures of his photoshoot.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nakuul Mehta (@nakuulmehta)

Palak Tiwari

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Tiwari (@palaktiwarii)

Palak Tiwari shared pictures of herself in traditional outfit and looked ravishing.

Rupali Ganguly

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rups (@rupaliganguly)

Actress Rupali Ganguly shared a cute video on her Instagram wherein she is seen having a relax time with her family.

Shehnaaz Gill

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a killer video of herself from photoshoot and left everyone in awe with her beauty. The actress looked drop-dead gorgeous as she raised the hotness quotient.