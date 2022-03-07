Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Neelanjana Ray lifts the trophy along with Rs. 10 lakh cash prize

Neelanjana Ray was declared the winner of the Sa Re Ga Ma Pa show on Sunday. Neelanjana took the prestigious trophy along with a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh. Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were the first and second runners-up at the finale. The runner-ups won Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh each. After winning the singing reality show, Neelanjana said in a statement, “I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can’t believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors, and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey.” Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's 'Rula Deti Hai' wins hearts, Sidharth Shukla's fans turn emotional, Shehnaaz Gill's tweet goes viral and more: TV News Weekly Rewind
She took to her Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and support. “It was not possible without your blessings love and support. I want to thank you each one of you for making this journey so wonderful and memorable ! Thanks to all my audience, my well wishers, my criticisers , my guru, my parents, my family. Thanks to my team without whom this journey will not be possible. Thank you @zeetv For giving this wonderful platform Saregamapa. This is a biiiggggggggg blessing and responsibility for me. Want your blessings for my further journey. Love you alllll”, wrote Neelanjana. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Aditya Narayan-Shweta blessed with a baby girl, Parineeti Chopra trolled for crying on Hunarbaaz and more
Neelanjana had earlier appeared in The Voice India Kids Season 2 and was the first runner-up in the show. She also participated in the Indian Idol Season and was in third place. Also Read - Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are blessed with a baby girl; says 'father Udit Narayan is in shock'
Vishal Dadlani, Shankar Mahadevan, and Himesh Reshammiya were the judges of the show, while Aditya Narayan hosted the show.
