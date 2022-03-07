Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Grand Finale: Neelanjana Ray lifts the trophy along with Rs. 10 lakh cash prize

Neelanjana Ray was declared the winner of the show on Sunday. Neelanjana took the prestigious trophy along with a cheque worth Rs 10 lakh. Rajashri Bag and Sharad Sharma were the first and second runners-up at the finale. The runner-ups won Rs. 5 lakh and Rs. 3 lakh each. After winning the singing reality show, Neelanjana said in a statement, “I am so happy to have won Sa Re Ga Ma Pa 2021 and extremely grateful to the audience for all their appreciation and love. This is such a surreal moment for me, and I really can’t believe that this incredible journey has come to an end. Sa Re Ga Ma Pa has been such an enriching experience. There is a lot that I have had the opportunity to learn from our judges, the mentors, and the grand jury members who have been extremely supportive and encouraging throughout our journey.” Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's 'Rula Deti Hai' wins hearts, Sidharth Shukla's fans turn emotional, Shehnaaz Gill's tweet goes viral and more: TV News Weekly Rewind

She took to her Instagram and thanked her fans for their love and support. "It was not possible without your blessings love and support. I want to thank you each one of you for making this journey so wonderful and memorable ! Thanks to all my audience, my well wishers, my criticisers , my guru, my parents, my family. Thanks to my team without whom this journey will not be possible. Thank you @zeetv For giving this wonderful platform Saregamapa. This is a biiiggggggggg blessing and responsibility for me. Want your blessings for my further journey. Love you alllll", wrote Neelanjana.

Neelanjana had earlier appeared in The Voice India Kids Season 2 and was the first runner-up in the show. She also participated in the Indian Idol Season and was in third place.

