Sayantani Ghosh shares shocking ordeal of being body-shamed for her breast size and casting couch; says 'a producer wanted to...'

Naagin actress Sayantani Ghosh recently spoke about being body-shamed for her breast size and casting couch incident that she went through. She said, 'One lady said 'you are not flat-chested, you are pretty okay, on the higher side, in terms of your breast size, you must be having a lot of sex, right?'.