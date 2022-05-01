Shabir Ahluwalia talks about getting trolled for quitting Kumkum Bhagya, missing Sriti Jha and more

Television star Shabir Ahluwalia surprised his fans by bidding adieu to 's popular show after being part of it for a long time now. The actor played the role of rockstar Abhi and managed to win hearts with his chemistry with co-star . Recently, Shabir confirmed his exit from the show and spoke about his new show which will be aired on Zee TV. In an interview with India Forums, the actor said that his fans are extremely disappointed with his exit from the show. He even spoke about the trolling that happened post his exit. Also Read - From Naagin 6's Tejasswi Prakash to Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Pranali Rathod: 10 TV actresses who have the SEXIEST back

Shabir said, "Everybody has opinions and I respect that. My fans are used to seeing me in a particular way and a particular character and I have received so much love from all of them over all these years, so this reaction is bound to happen. It is all their love that they keep sending in different forms through social media. I'd like to tell them that I really love them, but please keep it easy with the trolling." Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Jannat Zubair-Faisal Shaikh in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12, Tejasswi Prakash's Naagin 6 re-enters top 5 on TRP chart and more

He further added saying, "I am not very active on social media. Sometimes I go online to check what is happening. I was as disappointed with quitting Kumkum Bhagya as my fans were since the show was very close to my heart too. I miss the show as much as they miss it, I miss being a part of the show, I really love the cast and crew of Kumkum Bhagya and I am really close to all of them, especially Sriti and Arjit and I miss seeing them every day." Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Rubina Dilaik, Sriti Jha to get paid THIS whopping amount for Rohit Shetty's show? [Exclusive]

On the work front, Shabir will be seen playing the role of Mohan in Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan show.