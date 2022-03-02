Yeh Rishte Hai Pyaar Ke actor is all set to entertain his fans and viewers with his upcoming show Woh Toh Hai Albela. The handsome actor of telly town recently shared a picture of himself wherein he revealed his look which is inspired by Captain Jack Sparrow. Shaheer took to his Instagram handle and shared pictures of his look from the upcoming show. His look seems to be inspired by ’s famous character Captain Jack Sparrow from Pirates of the Caribbean. Also Read - Kumkum Bhagya star Shabir Ahluwalia's show a bit delayed? Fans have to keep patience - read deets [Exclusive]

In the picture, Shaheer looks exactly like Jack Sparrow. He donned a white shirt paired with a black waistcoat, long hair, and a bandana tied on the forehead. He completed his look with a beard and kohled eyes. He captioned the pictures as, "#sneakpeek #WohTohHaiAlbelaa #CaptainJackSparrow."

Take a look at his pictures -

Shaheer's co-star from Kuch Rang Hai Pyaar Ke actress wrote, “nicee!” in the comments section. Meanwhile, Shaheer's fans flooded his comments section as they poured love on his latest look. One user wrote, 'My favt actor in the get up of my favt character', while another commented saying, 'Jo hai albela,mst naino wala,jiski deewani hai shaheerians sari, , vo #shaheersheikh hai'. Third user wrote, 'OMG you are super cute in #captainjacksparrow look ??so excited to see you @shaheernsheikh'.

Talking about Shaheer's upcoming show Woh Toh Hai Albela show is being created under Rajan Shahi’s production. The actor will be seen playing the lead role of Krishna in the show.