Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat fighting due to family? A psychic predicts break-up in the future

Bigg Boss season 15 lovebirds and Raqesh Bapat managed to win hearts with their strong bond and sizzling chemistry. But, recently there were reports that the two are going through a rough patch in their relationship and #ShaRa fans were taken aback by the news. The actress Shamita rubbished the reports of their break-up and said that there was no truth in the news.

Recently, a source close to the couple was quoted by ETimes TV saying that all is not well between Shamita and Raqesh. Daksh Kakkar, a psychic medium was quoted by FilmiBeat.com as he shared his predictions about Shamita and Raqesh's relationship and also revealed what their future holds.

The psychic reader told Filmibeat, "A rough patch being hit and separation is being seen for sure. Everything around them is being challenged. Their emotions are not letting them see the reality in life. As per my predictions, it seems the guy is in a vulnerable state, and things around him can seem jumpy, especially when you have been in isolation for so long, and all of a sudden, you're meeting the expectations of so many people altogether. In short, misbalance is being created, and also the acceptance into an already established family is creating a hurdle for Raqesh."

Daksh further said that the turbulence between the couple might have severely affected Raqesh. He continued saying, "Raqesh seems to be affected more by the turbulence, and it's getting too overwhelming to get a grip over reality. Whereas Shamita Shetty is having to upkeep with the face value and pressure from the outside world is taking a toll on her judgement. She should start adhering to her inner voice, and not (let) anyone from her work affect her judgement."

He even said that the background of both families seems to be a matter of concern for Raqesh. Daksh even said that there is a ray of hope of patch up between Shamita and Raqesh. Well, this seems to be a piece of great news for #ShaRa fans, who were eagerly waiting to see their favourite jodi together.