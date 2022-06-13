Shamita Shetty says 'relationships end' amid break-up rumours with Raqesh Bapat; ShaRa fans react

and Raqesh Bapat are the most loved couple in the telly town. Bigg Boss OTT couple Shamita and Raqesh won hearts with their chemistry. There were rumours that Shamita and Raqesh have parted ways and their fans were worried about them. Raqesh and Shamita have turned heads with their several public appearances, but they did not confirm anything about the rumors. Amid breakup rumours, Shamita has shared a quirky post on her Instagram page and spoke about the 'breaking up'. Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat part ways; check out the shocking Bollywood breakups in 2022

Sharing a promotional video, Shamita wrote, “Even the best of relationships end (sic)!" Within no time, her post went viral on social media and fans were beaming with joy as she gave it back to the trollers and haters. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shamita Shetty-Raqesh Bapat breakup; reason behind Shailesh Lodha's exit from TMKOC revealed and more

Take a look at the post - Also Read - BollywoodLife Exclusives of the week: Tiger Shroff’s Ganapath postponed, Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s cupid and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

ShaRa fans flooded the comments sections with various messages. One user wrote, 'Kripya kamzor dil waale na dekhein wali warning toh diya kro', while the other wrote, 'That caption gave me a HEART ATTACK LOL'. Another user wrote, 'Wht was that caption Shamziee??... My heart for a minute .. U savage girl..'.

A source close to the actors was quoted by Filmfare saying that both Raqesh and Shamita have amicably parted ways, but will continue to be friends. The two even shot for a music video that will release soon.