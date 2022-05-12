Bigg Boss fame Raqesh Bapat has shifted from Pune to Mumbai and recently shared pictures of his new house. He captioned the picture, "Life comes a full circle...#backtothebay #homesweethome ?♥️ #newbeginnings." Raqesh sported a black outfit and made an official announcement of his big move. Also Read - Lock Upp: Ex-contestant Zeeshan Khan's girlfriend Reyhna Pandit wishes her beau Eid Mubarak with a racy picture [View Post]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raqesh Bapat (@raqeshbapat)

#ShaRa fans are quite excited about Raqesh's good news and cannot wait to see them married. An under wrote, "Yayyyy… congratulations Raqu. Many more success for you in store. Touchwood", while another commented, “Someone just shifted back to Mumbai. So happy for you." Another one wrote, "Ab shaadi bhi karlo". Also Read - Shamita Shetty and Raqesh Bapat spotted on a dinner date amid break-up rumours – watch video

Earlier, there was rumorus that Shamita and Raqesh have parted ways as she wanted him to shift to Mumbai. Shamita thought that it was not the right way to have a relationship as Raqesh had shifted his base to Pune post his separation from his wife Ridhi Dogra. Despite Shamita and Raqesh’s clarification, a report in ETimes said that due to their fight, Shamita decided to skip her rakhi brother Rajeev Adatia’s farewell dinner. “Shamita wants Raqesh to shift to Mumbai. After he went his separate ways from his wife Ridhi Dogra, Raqesh shifted base to Pune. Now, Raqesh does not want to shift to Mumbai. Shamita feels that this is not the right way to have a relationship," a source said.

Raqesh and Shamita met on the sets of Bigg Boss OTT and formed a strong bond. The two fell in love durign their stay inside the house and confessed their feelings for each other. Post the show, Raqesh and Shamita made headlines as they were spotetd togther and fans went gaga over their presencve.

Well, Raqesh's new move surely suggest that the two are movie in the gith direction and fans will soon hear some good news about them.