has been in the limelight after the Bigg Boss season 15 show and fans have fallen in love with her strong personality. The actress made some strong friends inside 's reality show and still cherishes the happy memories with her BFFs. Recently, Shamita shared a picture from her work mode and left fans curious about her upcoming project.

In the picture, Shamita donned a patterned tube top with a netted top paired with tights. She completed her look with red shoes and looked fab as ever! Shamita wore a pair of headphones on and was seen standing in front of a podium with a mic. She captioned her picture with a heart emoji. Within no time, her fans flooded her comments section and asked her 'what's coming next' as they are curious to know about her upcoming projects.

Take a look at Shamita's post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shamita Shetty (@shamitashetty_official)

Recently, Shamita's boyfriend Raqesh Bapat was spotted spending quality time with her family and ShaRa fans are eagerly waiting for the good news. Shamita also visited Raqesh and his family in Pune and spend quality time with them.