Popular telly actor has recently tested positive for COVID. The actor who is currently seen essaying the role of Bakshi Jagabandhu in the Vidrohi show had recently returned from a trip. Sharad and his wife Ripci ringed in New Year in Shimla. After returning from Shimla, the actor has been experiencing a few symptoms. The actor tested COVID positive on Wednesday afternoon and has had mild symptoms. Sharad is currently under home quarantine. In an interview with ETimes, the producers of the show Subrat Sinha and Bodhisattva confirmed the news of the actor.

They were quoted saying, "Actor Sharad Malhotra who is an integral part of the TV show Vidrohi has tested positive for COVID-19 today. Though he was not shooting with us for the past few days, as soon as he informed us, the entire cast and crew were tested. The BMC has been informed and the sets have been fumigated and sterilized as per the protocol. Currently, Sharad is receiving medical attention and is under home quarantine. We are constantly in touch with the entire team as their health is our priority. We stand by our commitment to safety and will continue to ensure that all measures prescribed by the authorities are being adhered to."

On the work front, Sharad's show Vidrohi has not been doing good on the TRP charts and there are rumours that the show might go off the air. Apart from Sharad, Nakuul Mehta, Sumona Chakravarti, Drashti Dhami and other TV celebs have been tested Covid-19 positive in the past few days.