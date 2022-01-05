Sharad Malhotra tests COVID positive; shares health update as he puts himself under home quarantine

Popular telly actor Sharad Malhotra has recently tested positive for COVID. The actor who is currently seen essaying the role of Bakshi Jagabandhu in the Vidrohi show had recently returned from a trip. Sharad and his wife Ripci ringed in New Year in Shimla. After returning from Shimla, the actor has been experiencing a few symptoms.