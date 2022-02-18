Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has not posted anything on social media for a week now. #SidNaaz fans seem to be heartbroken and restless. Shehnaaz's fans seem to be missing her presence on social media as they started trending #WemissUShehnaaz on Twitter. Several fans of Shehnaaz shared pictures of 'Punjab ki ' and requested her to reappear soon on social media. A user wrote, “Ever had a time when you don’t get a glimpse of @ishehnaaz_gill and feel everything is out of sync? I’m having one of those this week. #ShehnaazGill can make anything into a memorable experience. I miss seeing her smile. Hope she reappears soon. #WeMissUShehnaaz.” Another fan wrote, “Bub plz post smthing... Ur shehnaazians start getting restless when u dnt post for some time. I miss you so much. #WeMissUShehnaaz”. Third fan commented saying, 'Ek Alag Si Pehchaan Banane Ki Aadat Hai Hume, Zakhm Ho Jitna Gehra Utna Muskurane Ki Aadat Hai Hume, Sab kuch Luta dete Hain Mohabbat Me, Kyunki Pyaar Nibhaane Ki Aadat Hai Hume'. Another user commented, 'Without @ishehnaaz_gill Social Media Nothing For #ShehnaazGill Fans'. Also Read - BTS: J-Hope X Bollywood – Desi fan edits of the birthday boy grooving to Hrithik Roshan and Katrina Kaif songs will leave you thirsty AF

Here's how #SidNaaz fans reacted -

Without @ishehnaaz_gill Social Media Nothing For #ShehnaazGill Fans ? We Miss You Shehnaaz in Every Second ? — Anju Sood (@AnjuSood11) February 18, 2022

Ek Alag Si Pehchaan Banane Ki Aadat Hai Hume Zakhm Ho Jitna Gehra Utna Muskurane Ki Aadat Hai Hume Sab kuch Luta dete Hain Mohabbat Me Kyunki Pyaar Nibhaane Ki Aadat Hai Hume#ShehnaazGill#Shehnaazians #WeMissUShehnaaz #ShehnaazGallery pic.twitter.com/SIVEiz70vh — ?? ???? (@Arun347Sharma) February 18, 2022

Khud Apne Se Jyada Bura Zamane Me Kaun Hai Is Liye Main Auron Ki Buraai Pe Nahi Likhta Kuch To Aadaton Se Majjbur Hain Or Kuch Fitraton Ki Pasand Hai Zakhm Kitne Bhi Gehre Ho Main Unki Duhai Pe Nahi Likhta Good Morning Guys #ShehnaazGill#Shehnaazians #WeMissUShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/QiP1Bhryft — ?? ???? (@Arun347Sharma) February 18, 2022

Sometimes you ask, and you receive. @ishehnaaz_gill has a new picture come out today. Glad to see her today. More pictures with those amazing glasses. Looks beautiful! #ShehnaazGill #WeMissUShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/cYPHljaMuq — Vishal ?? (@vizzy1980) February 17, 2022

Luckily, a user found the latest picture of Shehnaaz posted by someone and beamed with joy.

Have a look at the picture -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jitender Pawar (@jitender_pawar)

Earlier, Shehnaaz had shared a video of her playing with the pigeons by the beachside. Fans were happy to see her smile and also appreciated her no make-up look. She was last seen shooting with and the two re-created 'Boring Day' music video. Fans had a gala time enjoying Shehnaaz's act.

Earlier, Shehnaaz made an appearance on the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale and paid a tribute to Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla.