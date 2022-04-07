Shehnaaz Gill has recently visited her village in Punjab and shared a fun video from her pind. The actress donned beautiful Punjabi suits as she visited her village. In the new video, Shehnaaz was seen enjoying herself in her pind as she was dancing around in the fields. Also Read - Tejasswi Prakash, Shehnaaz Gill, Harnaaz Sandhu and more divas who are true blue desi girls at heart

Shehnaaz shared a video on her Instagram wherein she dressed in a floral pink salwar suit and sported a dupatta. She was seen jumping off a tractor and running in the fields. She was also seen performing yoga on the grass. Shehnaaz looked beautiful as she was enjoying herself in her village. She captioned the post as, "mera pind … mere khet #shehnaazgill".

Take a look at the post -

Earlier, Shehnaaz was spotted at the airport and she looked super-gorgeous in a simple white shirt with boot-cut jeans. The actress was last seen with on a radio show. Fans got a close look at her phone's wallpaper and it was an image of the late Sidharth Shukla holding her hand. This picture was from their musioc video 'Bhula Dunga'.

After Sidharth's sudden demise Shehnaaz had taken a break from work.