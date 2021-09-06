Popular and much-loved television actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2, leaving fans, family and the entertainment fraternity in deep shock. The actor was only 40 years old and his sudden demise hasn't been easy to accept. However, the one person for whom this loss is bigger than anyone can ever imagine is his lady love Shehnaaz Gill. As per reports, the actress was the one to find Sidharth in an unresponsive state on the morning of his death. The actress has been broken shattered and lost ever since. Also Read - 'Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill ka rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha', reveals Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia

During this tough time, Shehnaaz's brother Shehbaaz has been by her side. Also, Sidharth's mother, who has been unbelievably strong amid all that has unfolded the past few days, has been taking care of Shehnaaz. According to sources the actress is in a very bad state. 'There is no coping to this loss and Shehnaaz will be in mourning for sometime. Sadly, she isn't sleeping well, not eating enough and is barely speaking to anyone. She cannot be left alone in this condition and Sidharth's mother has been strong for her, and not leaving her side at all during this testing phase,' informs a source.

The actress' visuals from the crematorium left everyone shocked and stunned and it is hard to imagine what she must be going through. We can only hope for strength for Shehnaaz in this most difficult phase of her life.