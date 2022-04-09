Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most popular celebs in the telly town. The actress managed to grab attention with her charming personality and infectious smile. She rules millions of hearts with her down-to-earth nature. Recently, the actress is enjoying her time in her hometown and keeps sharing glimpses from her recent visit. She recently shared pictures from her visit to the Golden temple. In the picture, the actress is seen sitting at the Golden Temple and seeking blessings. She donned a red printed suit paired with a white dupatta. Shehnaaz looked beautiful as ever. Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Umar Riaz fans troll Rashami Desai; Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary become parents and more

A look at her picture - Also Read - TV News Weekly RECAP: Umar Riaz fans troll Rashami Desai; Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary become parents and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

Within no time, her fans showered love in the comments section. A user wrote, “So beautiful God blessed you Shehnaaz #shehnaazgill”, while others commented saying, “Loveeee you shehnaaz #shehnaazgill”. “I love that you are so down to earth and that you are still you you are dedicated to be better at your work and I love that and you never forget who you are and you never let fame get to you”, said another user. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Tejasswi Prakash surprises Karan Kundrra; Aryan-Imlie as Mr and Mrs Rathore win hearts and more

Earlier, Shehnaaz shared a video of her singing Punjabi folk songs and dancing with her family. Seeing her happy, her fans beamed with joy.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen with . The two collaborated on a project.