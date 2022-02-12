Bigg Boss season 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill shared a happy video of herself on Friday wherein the actor-singer is seen running on the beach as she chases the pigeons. She captioned the post as, 'Wish I could fly away too'. In the video, Shehnaaz donned a black tank top with flared blue jeans and black shoes. She completed her look by keeping her tresses open, wearing spectacle and no make-up. Shehnaaz was seen running behind the pigeon and later she drops her mask. She shakes off the sand as she picks her mask and wears it again. Shehnaaz says, 'Thak gayi'. Within no time fans showered love on the video and were happy to see Shehnaaz smiling and playing on the beach. Also Read - Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash get spotted outside former’s house; #TejRan fans call them 'power couple' – view pics

#SidNaaz fans praised her no make-up look avatar and called her the prettiest. One user wrote, "No make-up Shehnaaz is the prettiest," while another commented saying, "Hats off for going out without make-up". "More power to you", said another user.

A few days back, Shehnaaz collaborated with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and fans got to watch their funny video as the two recreated the music video “Boring Day”. Shilpa had shared the video with a caption, “Two bored people trying to make your #BoringDay better.” Shehnaaz was last seen on the Bigg Boss 15 finale, wherein she paid tribute to her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and bestie Sidharth Shukla.

On the work front, Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside