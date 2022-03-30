Bigg Boss season 13's fame Shehnaaz Gill managed to rule millions of hearts with her charming personality and infectious smile. The actress made her fans go weak in knees with her chemistry with late actor Sidharth Shukla. Fans of Sidharth and Shehnaaz tagged them as 'SidNaaz' and called them a power couple. But, Sidharth's untimely death left his fans shattered. Even Sidharth's close friend Shehnaaz was taken aback by the news and took time to heal. She resumed work after several months. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen put end to divorce rumours, Imlie's Fahmaan Khan mourns the demise of his fan and more

Recently in an interview with Face magazine, Shehnaaz spoke her heart out about the hashtag SidNaaz which represented Sidharth and Shehnaaz's fans. Shehnaaz told Face Magazine, "For people, SidNaaz was just a hashtag, their favourite Jodi, but for me, it was a life that I lived and experienced and it will stay with me forever. A big thank you to the audience who loved our pairing together and the hashtag as well. But for me it was not just a hashtag, it was my everything."

Earlier, Shehnaaz appeared on 's new chat show Shape of You and spoke about netizens trolling her brutally for being happy months after Sidharth's death. Shehnaaz had said that Sidharth never asked her to stop laughing and always wanted to see her happy.

Shehnaaz recently did a photo shoot with ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani and managed to raise the temperature soaring with her hot pictures. She was last seen on the TV when she visited Bigg Boss 15 sets and gave a tribute to Sidharth. She was also seen in a movie with titled Honsla Rakh.