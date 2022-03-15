Shehnaaz Gill trends on twitter after photographer Dabboo Ratnani shares BTS video from their shoot; fans say 'It’s Shehnaaz 2.0 this time'

Shehnaaz Gill started trending on Twitter as ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani shared a behind-the-scenes video of her from their recent photoshoot. Fans of Shehnaaz cannot stay calm and are excited to see her happy side after a long time.