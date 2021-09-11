Sidharth Shukla's sudden demise has left everyone shocked. The actor reportedly passed away due to a massive heart attack at the age of 40 on September 2. Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz recently shared a picture of Sidharth on his Instagram wherein the late actor is seen hugging a kid. Shehbaz captioned the picture as, 'Sabko pyaar krne vala and most kind hearted person our SHER @realsidharthshukla'. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha changes his Insta profile pic to that of Sidharth Shukla

Take a look at the picture - Also Read - Aag Lagi Hai song: Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz Badesha's number will make you get up and dance

Also Read - Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani and Shehnaaz Gill’s brother Shehbaz Badesha to tease fans with poster of their music video

Shehbaz also took to his Instagram story and shared a photo of Sidharth from his Bigg Boss 13 days and wrote, 'SHER. Tera dard mera dard ur family is my family.'

Shehbaz and Sidharth shared a close bond. Post Sidharth's demise, Shehbaz has been taking care of his sister Shehnaaz and is by her side. Just a couple of days ago, Shehbaz shared a picture with Sidharth and wrote, 'Akhon se tu hai dur par dil ke bahut kareeb hai AB BAGWAN ki tarah sidharth bai teri pooja kronga ab yahi mere naseeb hai. SHER @realsidharthshukla.'

Within no time, netizens filled Shehbaz's comments section with messages. The fans were also concerned about Shehnaaz's health and were asking about her in the comments section.