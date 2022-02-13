Shehnaaz Gill's fan gets her name inked; fans praise her sweet gesture – watch video

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill managed to rule millions of hearts with her cuteness and bubbly nature. Recently, Shehnaaz's fan got her name inked below her neckline and surprised everyone with her immense love for the actress. A fan of Shehnaaz shared a video of getting her name tattooed and captioned the post as “I promise to love you forever @ishehnaaz_gill Hamesa support karungi AAJ life time k Liye tumara name likh Liya #ShehnaazGill ye name #BB13 se suru huwa thaa or ab Meri jindagi ban gayi hai tumari Nepali fan....... Queen SANA#ShehnaazinsKiShehnaaz”. Within no time, the video was liked by 2.4K people and fans flooded it with comments section. #SidNaaz fans poured love for the video. Also Read - Mouni Roy, Shivangi Joshi, Harshad Chopda and more: 11 TV celebs who ruled Instagram this week with viral posts

Watch the video below -

“I promise to love you forever ? @ishehnaaz_gill Hamesa support karungi ? ❤️ AAJ life time k Liye tumara name likh Liya #ShehnaazGill ye name #BB13 se suru huwa thaa or ab Meri jindagi ban gayi hai ?? tumari Nepali fan....... Queen

? SANA#ShehnaazinsKiShehnaaz pic.twitter.com/QTEDsXa83n — Shehnaazgill Fc Nepal ?? (@QueenLoveSana1) February 11, 2022

One user wrote, 'Sana fan very special;, while other commented, 'I literally cried after watching this! She deserves this love! And hats off to your love for her also! Its very difficult to do that! And i really respect you for this! I'm missing you so much today Sidharth'. Third fan commented God Bless You @QueenLoveSana1 ❤️?!!This is Really emotional And Beautiful ?God bless You With Lot's of Happiness success Keep Support Our Shehnaaz She Deserve Everything'. Another fan wrote, '3 seasons came and went but ppl's love for sana still intact ~ the supremacy SANA @ishehnaaz_gill ?these admirers of yours are so good and damn loyal'. Also Read - Rashami Desai Birthday Special: From surviving a tough childhood to battling psoriasis - A look at the Uttaran actress' warrior spirit

Check out fans reactions - Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Naagin 6's first episode gets a warm response on social media, Shehnaaz Gill's happy video goes viral and more

3 seasons came and went but ppl's love for sana still intact ~ the supremacy

SANA @ishehnaaz_gill ?these admirers of yours are so good and damn loyal — Saima✨??Mithi boliyaan rasmalai ~sidewalk pls (@rudebarficacti) February 11, 2022

God Bless You @QueenLoveSana1 ❤️?!! This is Really emotional And Beautiful ?

God bless You With Lot's of Happiness success Keep Support Our Shehnaaz She Deserve Everything<3❤️❤️❤️@kenferns | @KaushalJoshi15 | @ShehbazBadesha || @Rajbircheemaa || ?????? — AYAAN? (@BB_13AYAAN) February 11, 2022

I literally cried after watching this! She deserves this love! And hats off to your love for her also! Its very difficult to do that! And i really respect you for this! I'm missing you so much today Sidharth ??? #SidharthShukla #SidNaaz #ShehnaazGill — Ayushi Jain (@Sheesidnaaz) February 11, 2022

Bas kar pagli ab rulayegi kya? pic.twitter.com/IlpTRZcIFR — Shahnaaz Gill fan ????? (@ArmyOfShehnaaz) February 11, 2022

Shehnaaz massive fan following and has even become the top trending celebrity on Twitter. Recently, Shehnaaz shared a happy video of herself wherein she is seen running on the beach as she chases the pigeons. She captioned the post as, 'Wish I could fly away too'.

A week earlier, Shehnaaz collaborated with Shilpa Shetty Kundra and the two recreated the music video “Boring Day”. The Punjabi singer-actress was last seen on the Bigg Boss 15 finale, wherein she paid tribute to her Bigg Boss 13 co-contestant and bestie Sidharth Shukla. Shehnaaz was last seen in Honsla Rakh alongside .