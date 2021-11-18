Bigg Boss season 13's fame Shehnaaz Gill has always managed to rule millions of hearts with her cuteness and bubbly nature. Her friendship with late actor Sidharth Shukla grabbed everyone's attention. Their friendship grew stronger with each passing day and within no time everyone fell in love with #SidNaaz. Also Read - TV News Weekly Rewind: Shehnaaz Gill's Tu Yaheen Hai tribute for Sidharth Shukla breaks hearts, Erica Fernandes exposes Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 makers, Harshad Chopda’s entry in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai gets thumbs up and more

It is no surprise that ever since Sidharth's sudden demise, Shehnaaz has been devastating. The actress is away from social media and #SidNaaz fans are missing her. Shehnaaz was recently seen promoting her Punjabi film, Honsla Rakh. She also released a music video titled Tu Yaheen Hai in honour of Sidharth and shared a few old footages from Bigg Boss 13 days. Also Read - Tu Yaheen Hai: Visuals of a distraught and lonely Shehnaaz Gill missing Sidharth Shukla will make you want to hold your loved ones closer – view pics

Netizens have been sharing throwback pictures and videos on social media in the memory of their fav jodi. Recently, netizens shared a picture of Shehnaaz wherein she was seen wearing Sidharth's mother's blue kurta and dupatta. While, in another picture, Shehnaaz wore a lovely saree that allegedly belongs to Sidharth's sister Neetu Shukla. Also Read - Tu Yaheen Hai: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's candid and beautiful moments together that will fill your heart with love

Moreover, the netizens even said that Sidharth's mother loves Shehnaaz like her own daughter and the actress shares a great bond with the family.

Take a look at the pictures -

We have never been wrong but we have definitely been WRONGED !?#SidNaazForever #SidNaaz pic.twitter.com/XLjdEpdjvg — G. ?✨ (@gauri_budhiraja) November 16, 2021

The late actor Sidharth passed away on September 2 due to a cardiac arrest at the age of 40. Though the two never spoke about being in a relationship, their close bond and fondness for each other said it all.