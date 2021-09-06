The past few months haven't been easy for actress . After her husband Raj Kundra got embroiled and finally arrested in the porn case, the actress has been on constant radar. While she has been questioned by the crime branch several times, she has also been under scrutiny on social media for all that she posts on her accounts and does or says on her public appearances. Recently, Shilpa Shetty caught everyone's attention when a promo of a chat show where she appeared in went viral. The reason - Shilpa's uncontrollable, uninhibited, insane laughter. The actress appeared on a talk show with content creator BU Nick and as soon as the promo came out, trollers started attacking Shilpa. From calling her shameless to dubbing her thick skinned, netizens have massively trolled Shilpa for the same. Also Read - Say what! Jaya Bachchan once compared Abhishek Bachchan to Bigg Boss OTT's Raqesh Bapat; 'look out for this guy, he’s your competition'

Interestingly, the show's host made it clear that the show was shot in early July, much before Raj Kundra's controversy and arrest took place but trollers have conveniently ignore that fact. Not just this, Shilpa's dance promo with from Super Dancer Chapter 4 and her latest one where she is dancing on the song Desi Girl from the film Dostana, starring with and , hasn't gone down well with fans. Also Read - From Shah Rukh Khan to Priyanka Chopra: Bollywood's Gadget freaks and their MOST expensive tech buys

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janice Sequeira (@janiceseq85)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Reports of Samantha Akkineni-Naga Chaitanya's marriage on the rocks, Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan's The Immortal Ashwatthama being shelved and more

Shilpa has been staying strong and positive amid this tumultuous time but netizens are seeing her action in a different light, accusing her of not being affected by how her husband destroyed lives of many women by making obscene content. Well, we just feel trollers need to take a chill pill and let Shilpa Shetty be.