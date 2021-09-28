The King of comedy is currently seen hosting his comedy show, , and has always managed to tickle audiences' funny bones with his one-liners and apt jokes. Did you know, the comedian-actor was offered to host a dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa? Kapil recently shared how he landed his own comedy show on a big GEC. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: A dekko at all times when Shamita Shetty raised the temperature in monokinis – view pics

Kapil recalled that he was assigned to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. During an episode of Bounce Back Bharat, Kapil told RJ Nishant that he was approached by Colors TV to host Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and said, 'I went to the Colors office, they had called me over, asking if I could host a show. I asked them which one? They said Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. I asked them what will I be required to do? They said you and Maniesh Paul will host it.'

He further added saying, 'I said fine and they told me to meet a production house called BBC. I went to meet them and after looking at me, she said, 'Aap bahut mote hain. Aap thoda wazan kamm karo.' I told the channel about what she told me, said, 'What is all this?' But the channel called her, told her 'the guy is good, let's get him onboard as host, he'll lose the weight later.' So, I asked them, 'Why don't you think about making a comedy show?'

Kapil even revealed that he was asked to make a picth and he took two days time to prepare. He said, 'I enjoyed doing stand-up, sketch comedy, and costume comedy. So I planned to bring together all the elements I am good at, put them in one show. I made the pitch, they asked me how long it would be. I gave them the lowdown. After stand-up, gags, celebrity interviews and all, five minutes' time still remained. But when the show was shot, it went up to 120 minutes. They wanted just 70 minutes of content'.

On the professional front, Kapil won The Great Indian Laughter Challenge and was later seen in Comedy Circus and other comedy shows. He got his first own comedy chat show in 2016, The Kapil Sharma Show.