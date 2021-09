Sidharth Shukla (40) passed away on Thursday (September 2, 2021) after suffering a massive heart attack. The actor has left behind devastated fans, who are finding it difficult to come to terms with what has unfolded in the past few hours. While fans have been shipping Sidharth with Shehnaaz Gill since long, the two were truly a couple became evident yesterday, with reports that Shehnaaz was living in Sidharth's house, and in fact the late actor breathed his last in his lady love's lap. Ex Bigg Boss contestant Abu Malik too revealed in an interview that the two were madly in love with each other and that Shehnaaz was waiting to get married to Sidharth. And now there is information doing the rounds on the date the two had zeroed in for their wedding.

According to industry buzz, SidNaaz had decided to get married in December 2021. They had informed their families who were deep into preparations. Not just this, they were also in talks with a plush Mumbai hotel to book rooms, banquet and other services for the wedding festivities which were planned for a period of three days. The two actors, their friends, and families had kept this a closely guarded secret. With the two going so strong in their relationship and ready to take it to the next level, it is gut-wrenching to even try to imagine what Shehnaaz must be going through. We pray for strength for the actress, Sidharth's family, friends and fans in this devastatingly tragic and testing time.