Popular star Sidharth Shukla who breathed his last on September 2 Thursday due to a massive heart attack had once expressed his desire to become a dad inside the Bigg Boss 14 house. The Bigg Boss 13 winner had entered the BB 14 house as a Toofani Senior, along with Gauahar Khan and . During that time, the actor developed a close bond with both Hina and Gauahar, and the trio was always seen sharing details about their lives with each other.

The late actor spoke about his father's demise with Hina and Gauahar. He even spoke about his wish of becoming a father and said, 'I want to be a father and I know I will be the best father'. Sidharth's father passed away during the actor's modeling days.

Recently, Sidharth's family held a meditation and prayer session for the actor by the Brahma Kumaris. During the prayer meeting, sister BK Shivani revealed how Sidharth's mother, Rita Shukla showed immense power post losing her son. Sidharth's family even released a statement and thanked his fans and well-wishers for their love and support. They even urged everyone to let them grieve in peace. The statement read: "Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti - The Shukla Family."

Sidharth's death has left his fans, celebs, and his family in deep shock.