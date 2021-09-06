Popular actor Sidharth Shukla passed away on September 2 due to a massive heart attack. The actor breathed his last on Thursday at the age of 40. He is survived by his mother, Rita Shukla, and two sisters. The actor was cremated at the Oshiwara crematorium on September 3. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: Late Pratyusha Bannerjee's father gets emotional, REVEALS how the Balika Vadhu actor took care of them during the lockdown

Sidharth's family has recently issued their first statement after his untimely death. They thanked all his fans and well-wishers for their love and support during the difficult time. They even requested everyone to give them privacy to grieve and expressed gratitude to the Mumbai Police for their support.

"Heartfelt gratitude to everyone who has been a part of Sidharth's journey and showered him with unconditional love. It doesn't end here as he now resides in our hearts forever! Sidharth valued his privacy, hence we request you to allow our family the privacy to grieve. A special Thank You to the Mumbai Police force for their sensitivity and compassion. They have been like a shield, protecting us and standing by us every minute of the day! Please keep him in your thoughts and prayers. Om Shanti -The Shukla Family," the statement read.

On thr work front, Sidharth was seen in sows like Babul Ka Aangann Chootey Na, , Love U Zindagi and Dil Se Dil Tak. He participated in Bigg Boss 13 and Khatron Ke Khiladi.