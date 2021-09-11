Bigg Boss OTT contestant Divya Agarwal has been quite popular among viewers. Divya is one of the most discussed contestants on social media and her fans call her a strong player. Well, recently there is an old viral video of Divya that is going viral all over social media. In the video, Divya said late Bigg Boss 13 winenr Sidharth Shukla has â€˜akadâ€™ and Shehnaaz Gill is â€˜irritatingâ€™. Yes, you read that right. Post these videos going viral, now #SidNaaz fans are massively trolling Divya and slamming her for her rude comments. Also Read - When a blindfolded Shehnaaz Gill chose Sidharth Shukla out of 5 men and almost kissed him on stage! This video will make all #SidNaaz fans cry

how dare you #DivyaAgrawal #SiddharthShukla is a gem and how can u make such bad faces when he talsk nicelya abt #ShehnaazGiIl #Shehnaazians #sidnazz #SidHeart if ppl still don't believe pratik that this girl is full of attitude god save u #PratikSehajpal #PratikIsTheOTTBoss pic.twitter.com/8B2rYd43NW â€” official FC (@VaidyaOfficial) September 10, 2021

In this video, Divya calls SidNaz irritating. She even says that Sidharth has akad and is flirty. She was seen making ugly faces when the host asks her about Sidharth and Shehnaaz. Also Read - RIP Sidharth Shukla: 'We Love You Shehnaaz' the actress' fans cheer for her; ask her to come back stronger

Divya said that Shehnaz is irritating. Ab hum b iska issue bna sakte hain jese in logon ne #PratikSehajpal k against drama kia tha but let it be#PratikIsTheOTTBosspic.twitter.com/BRPIA2DSrW â€” Hasan Khan? (@IamRealHasan) September 10, 2021

In this video, Divya calls Shehnaaz irritating. Netizens are not liking Divya's comment on Shehnaaz and are hence trending #PratikIsTheOTTBoss. Post this video, now #SidNaaz fans are bashing Divya. Also Read - 'Sidharth Shukla, Shehnaaz Gill ka rishta pati patni se kam nahin tha', reveals Bigg Boss 14's Pavitra Punia

So some so called khabri page tweeted @Divyakitweet called #SidNaaz fake and shehnaaz drama queen.

Just watch this video and drive out your misconception.

She always said she likes Sidnaaz whenever she was asked.

I'll request not to spread such fake news.#DivyaAgarwal pic.twitter.com/t4KA8rnFI2 â€” OisheeXDivrun? (@divrun__my_jaan) August 31, 2021

In this video, Divya and Varun were in an interview wherein they rooted for SidNaz and called them love. Divya praised Sidharth and Shehnaaz's jodi and said that she would love to meet the latter as she relates with her. What do you have to say about Divya Agarwal? Stay tuned for more updates.