's cop-drama is one of the biggest Bollywood theatrical releases post the Covid-19 pandemic. The film starring , in lead roles and Simmba Ranveer Singh, Singham Ajay Devgn in pivotal roles, is all set to release on Diwali 2021. The team Sooryavanshi have kickstarted the promotions in a huge way and apart from releasing two of the film's songs Aila Re Aillaa and Mere Yaara, the team has been busy doing something very interesting. No, we are not talking about them being busy prepping for their female lead Katrina Kaif's December wedding with (*winks*).

Well, the team has been on a reality show hopping spree and ensuring that before Sooryavanshi hits the big screens on Diwali, 5th November, 2021, they give a big dhamakedaar weekend to their fans on the small screen. For the same, Rohit, Katrina and Akshay have shot for at least four popular reality shows so far. These include Chal Hawa Yeu De, The Big Picture with Ranveer Singh, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 with and Bigg Boss 15 with .

While the three have shot for KBC 11 today, they will be shooting with Salman Khan tomorrow. These Sooryavanshi special shows will be part of the weekends before and during Diwali to ensure there is great buzz around the film and there is increased interest in audience to go and watch the film. The next stop will be ? All in all, there will be a Sooryavanshi dhamaka on the small screen before Akshay and Katrina break all box office records on the big screen. Aa Rahi Hai Police…