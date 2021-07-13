Splitsvilla 13's host Rannvijay Singha and wife Prianka blessed with a baby boy; shares a cute post on Instagram

Roadies fame Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka have been blessed with a baby boy. The actor took to his Instagram account and shared a picture of a red jersey with a matching pair of shoes. He captioned the post as, “#satnamwaheguruੴ”. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Anupamaa's new character details, Vishal Aditya Singh's reaction to dating rumours with Sana Makbul and more

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

Within no time, the post received a lot of love and congratulatory messages from his fans and loved ones. Rannvijay's Roadies team member Nikhil Chinapa wrote, "Congratulations guys!!! Sending you all our love for Kai's little brother and the new addition to your lovely family." dropped heart emojis, wrote, "Yayyy!!!!! Best news ever congratulations Rann, Pri, and Kai." Other celebs including Gauahar Khan, Prince Narula, Divya Agarwal, Varun Sood, and Dishank Arora congratulated the new parents.

Rannvijay and Prianka are married for six years now and they have a daughter, Kainaat who is four years old. On March 2021, Rannvijay announced the news of Prianka's pregnancy on social media. Later their friends organized a beautiful baby shower in London. Rannvijay is known for MTV shows such as Roadies and Splitsvilla. Currently, Rannvijay is seen hosting Splitsvilla 13, alongside .