Splitsvilla 14's host Rannvijay Singha shares first glimpse of his son on Instagram – view pics

Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha recently become parents for the second time. The couple are parents to a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat. On Tuesday, Rannvijay shared the good news of the baby boy's arrival on his Instagram. He had shared a picture of a small jersey with baby sneakers. Also Read - Naagin 6: As we eagerly wait for the show, here's a quick NAAGIN QUIZ for all Naaglok fans
Recently, he shared the first picture of his newborn son and said that he is feeling blessed to have him. Rannvijay gave us the first glimpse of his son in the most adorable way. In the picture, the actor was holding the little fingers of the newborn. He captioned the post as, "Grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru." Also Read - From Anita Hassanandani to Divyanka Tripathi: 5 TV actresses who own a steal-worthy saree collection
Take a look at his post Also Read - Fans express concern over Naseeruddin Shah's frail avatar after he gets discharged from hospital - view pics
Within no time, netizens showered the post with lots of love and best wishes. Arjun Rampal commented "Op baba ki jai congratulations mamma and papa", Anita Hassanandani commented "Congratulations," Nikhil Chinapa wrote "Just so much love."
For the unversed, Rannvijay and Prianka tied the knot in April 2014 and Kainaat was born in 2017.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.