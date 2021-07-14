Splitsvilla 14's host Rannvijay Singha shares first glimpse of his son on Instagram – view pics

Roadies and Splitsvilla fame Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha recently become parents for the second time. The couple are parents to a four-year-old daughter, Kainaat. On Tuesday, Rannvijay shared the good news of the baby boy's arrival on his Instagram. He had shared a picture of a small jersey with baby sneakers. Also Read - Naagin 6: As we eagerly wait for the show, here's a quick NAAGIN QUIZ for all Naaglok fans

Recently, he shared the first picture of his newborn son and said that he is feeling blessed to have him. Rannvijay gave us the first glimpse of his son in the most adorable way. In the picture, the actor was holding the little fingers of the newborn. He captioned the post as, "Grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru."

Take a look at his post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rannvijay (@rannvijaysingha)

Within no time, netizens showered the post with lots of love and best wishes. commented "Op baba ki jai congratulations mamma and papa", commented "Congratulations," Nikhil Chinapa wrote "Just so much love."

For the unversed, Rannvijay and Prianka tied the knot in April 2014 and Kainaat was born in 2017.