Still shattered post Sidharth Shukla’s demise, here’s when Shehnaaz Gill will return to social media [Exclusive]

SidNaaz fans have been waiting for Shehnaaz Gill to get back to normal. However, she is still grieving and may take some time to get back to normal life. Fans have been sending messages across her way through social media and awaiting her return to Instagram and Twitter, so that they can interact with her again. In fact, just recently a post went viral, which was being circulated as Shehnaaz's first social media post for Sidharth Shukla post his demise. However, the post was fake and the singer-actress has made no such post as yet. However, we now know when Shehnaaz will finally return to social media.

Shehaaz has big project – the Punjabi film Honsla Rakh with and Sonam Bajwa that is releasing this month. The trailer has been received well and whatever little we have seen of Shehnaaz, she looks truly in her element – the unapologetic Punjaban that fans have come to love. There is also buzz that she will be shooting a promotional song for the film either in India or UK in the coming few days. She is slowly but surely getting back, while she is still shattered and grieving Sidharth Shukla. We have learnt that Shehnaaz's social media will get active around the film's release where the film's marketing team will share special BTS clips and pictures of Shehnaaz from the film, to keep the buzz going and keep fans hooked.

We are sure all these will be a treat for SidNaaz fans, who will continue to shower their love and support to the grieving actress. So while, there may still be time till Shehnaaz gets back to interacting with fans, her admirers will seem ample of her in the next few weeks.