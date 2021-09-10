Bollywood actor will be seen as a guest in the upcoming episode of Super Dancer Chapter 4. The contestants of the show will perform his hit Bollywood songs. The makers of the show released a new promo wherein judge was seen imitating his signature walk along with Geeta Kapur and . Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Jagga Jasoos to return as a web series, Thalaivi to release on 2 OTT platforms, Red Notice teaser kicks ass and more

In the video, we saw contestant Florina dancing to the Tamma Tamma song which was originally filmed on Sanjay and . Florina left Sanjay stunned with her exceptional performance. Sanjay praised Florina's performance and called it fantastic. He said, "Jis hisaab se inhone naacha hai, yeh agar main ek saal bhi rehearsal karta toh nahi kar paata (The way she has danced, I would not be able to, even if I rehearsed for a year)." Sanjay's comment about Florina's dancing left everyone in splits.

Take a look at the promo video

Audiences will also see Shilpa and Sanjay dancing on their hit song Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast, from Jung film.