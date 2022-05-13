Swarna Ghar: Sangita Ghosh's fan strangulation scenes leaves netizens ROFL [watch video]

A scene from Swarna Ghar has gone viral on the social media that has left netizens questioning the logic behind the scene. In the clip, Swarna (Sangita) throws her dupatta across her shoulders which accidentally gets stuck in between the fan in motion. She gets pulled with force and her neck gets choked as the dupatta gets tightens.