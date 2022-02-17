Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Sunayana Fozdar who plays the role of Anjali Mehta in the show recently revealed a lot about her TV journey, her dating life, social media trolls, and much more. In an interview with ETimes TV, the gorgeous actress spoke about the social media trolls and said, 'Humein taaliyan bhi public me milti hai, gaaliyan bhi public me', She further added sayin that, 'You should ignore trolls and don’t get into a mess. When I joined the show (Taarak), there was so much trolling. Jitni curiosity thi, log utna gussa bhi ho rahe the. There was a lot of hatred. The way I dealt with it was by ignoring. People who were angry with me, my only reply to them was my ‘folded hands’. That’s how I won over a lot of people.' Also Read - Bigg Boss 7 contestant Sofia Hayat on Rakhi Sawant’s separation with Ritesh: He has taken advantage of her

The actress even spoke about if she will participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 16. Sunayana said, 'Never say never. Though there are many things out of my comfort zone, I would love to take up Khatron Ke Khiladi. About Bigg Boss, I don’t know if a personality like me can survive, but I won’t say never. I am open to all opportunities that the universe sends. You may just see me in one of those shows, you never know.' Also Read - Lock Upp: Netizens slam trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Ekta Kapoor reality show; call it ‘Sasta Bigg Boss

The actress even spoke about the mistakes she made while choosing work and said that, 'directors ki gaaliyan kha kar, wrong shows karke, I have learnt.' She even spoke her heart out about breaking stereotypes and said that it was a struggle. She said that while casting people would tell her that she is quite fair and looks modern. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: Is Rubina Dilaik a part of Rohit Shetty’s show? The actress FINALLY breaks silence

Sunayana made her television debut with Santaan and was part of several shows including Meet Mila De Rabba, Adaalat, Rehna Hai Teri Palkon Ki Chhaon Mein, Laagi Tujhse Lagan, Humse Hai Liife, Har Yug Me Ayega Ek Arjun, C.I.D, , Piya Basanti Re, , Laal Ishq and many more.