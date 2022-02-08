Ka Ooltah Chashmaah actress Munmun Dutta who plays the role of Babita ji in the show was recently arrested for her casteist slur used in a video last year. Yes, you read that right. The actress was interrogated at the Hansi police station in Haryana on Monday according to a Dainik Bhaskar report. Last year, Munmun came under the limelight as she used a slur in one of her YouTube videos and immediately had issued an apology after an FIR was lodged against her in Hissar, Haryana. For the uninitiated, Munmun had posted a video on her YouTube channel and said, “I am coming on youtube, and I want to look good don’t want to look like a bhangi.” Within no time, the video went viral and #ArrestMunmunDutta started trending on social media. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah beats Anupamaa and more in Most-Liked Hindi TV Shows of the Week list by Ormax

The actress had apologized to her fans for the controversial statement and said, "This is in reference to a video that I posted yesterday wherein one word used by me has been misinterpreted. It was never said with the intent of insult, intimidate, humiliate or hurt anyone's feelings. Because of my language barrier, I was genuinely misinformed about the meaning of the word. Once I was made aware of its meaning immediately took the part down. I have utmost respect for every single person from every caste, creed or gender and acknowledge their immense contribution to our society or nation. Sincerely would like to apologize to every single person who have been unintentionally hurt by the usage of the word and I sincerely regret for the same."

Recently, Munmun appeared before the investigating officer, DSP Vinod Shankar as per the orders given by the Punjab and Haryana High Court. Well, if reports are to be believed then the actress was questioned for four hours and then released on bail. Munmun had earlier applied for an anticipatory bail plea on January 28 but it was rejected by the special court set up under the SC/ST Act in Hisar.