Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani who is currently seen essaying the role of Sonu Bhide in the show has purchased a swanky new home for herself. The actress shared a picture of her new house on her Instagram. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: When Munmun Dutta aka Babita posed for a romantic picture with Varun Dhawan and said 'the actor can make women go weak'

She captioned the post as, 'Like they say, There is no place like Home! ❤️?well, I’ve shifted to a new apartment recently and was looking for a centre table for my living room, and then @vivantametalarts came to my rescue. ?✨ Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta SLAMS trolls for slut-shaming, age-shaming her over alleged relationship with co-star Raj Anadkat

As soon as I got in touch with them and shared a few references, in no time, they delivered this beautiful centre table, just the way I wanted it to be. ?? Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor Khan recounted mom Babita's struggle as a single parent: We didn't have enough money for a driver

Thank you @vivantametalarts ❤️

One stop solution for all your furniture needs, they provide good quality products at very reasonable prices, also delivery is real quick! ?

You can Dm them for further info related to their products, price range, Delivery time etc etc.'

Take a look at her post -

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Palak Sindhwani (@palaksindhwani)

A few days ago, actress Munmun Dutta aka purchased a new lavish house in Mumbai. She had shared a series of pictures on her Instagram.

Before Palak, Nidhi Bhanushali played the role of Sonu in the TV show. Meanwhile, actor aka Jethalal Champaklal Gada gifted himself a brand new subcompact SUV which is reportedly priced from Rs 12.29 lakh.