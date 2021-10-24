Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular comedy shows on television. The show has been ruling hearts with its simple storyline and plot. The makers are leaving no stones unturned in making audiences entertained with their daily dose of entertainment. Also Read - TRP Report Week 41: Bigg Boss 15 fails to win hearts, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa's ratings see a massive fall

Well, Munmun Dutta who essays the role of Babita Iyer, and Raj Anadkat who plays the role of Tipendra Jethalal Gada aka Tapu have been making headlines for their affair for a long time now. Recently, the two posed for a lovely picture and within no time their photo went viral on social media. In the picture, Munmun and Raj can be posing standing next to each other.

Munmun looks gorgeous as she wore a floral print top, while Raj looks handsome in a white-grey hoodie T-shirt. This picture of Munmun and Raj has been shared on one of their fan pages and since then it is going viral on the internet. Munmun is seen holding Raj's hand while she posed for the camera.

Munmun lashed out at the media for publishing stories about her alleged affair. Even Raj broke his silence over the matter. There have been rumours that the two are dating each other.