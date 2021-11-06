Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Dilip Joshi aka Jethalal buys a brand new car on Diwali - read deets

Popular actor who is currently seen playing the role of Jethalal Gada in Ka Ooltah Chashmah has recently become the proud owner of a luxurious car. The actor purchased a black Kia Sonet subcompact SUV priced at Rs 12.29 lakh onwards. The actor took the delivery of his new car with his family on the occasion of Diwali and the Joshi family was beaming with joy as they welcomed a new member into their home. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Did you know THESE stars rejected Jethalal's role before it fell in Dilip Joshi's kitty?

The model that actor Dilip Joshi purchased has a long list of features that have impressed everyone. The subcompact SUV has power from the 1.2-liter petrol, 1.0-litre turbo petrol, and 1.5-liter diesel engine options. It includes the 5-speed manual, 6-speed manual, 6-speed IMT, 7-speed DCT, and a torque converter. Also Read - TRP Report Week 41: Bigg Boss 15 fails to win hearts, Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's Anupamaa's ratings see a massive fall

Also Read - TRP Report Week 40: Bigg Boss 15 fails to get love from the audience; Anupamaa keeps ruling the chart

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is directed by Dharmesh Mehta, Dheeraj Palshetkar and Malav Rajda. The show stars Shailesh Loda, Munmun Dutta, Sunayna Fozdar, and Amit Bhatt among others. The show is running successfully for ages now and audiences are madly in love with its simple storyline and plot.