Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Rajpal Yadav opens up about rejecting Jethalal's role and if he has any regrets

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular TV shows that has kept audiences hooked to their comedy show. This longest-running show has always managed to top the TRP charts and has been gaining audiences love for a long time now.

Did you know before finalizing actor to play the role of Jethalal on the show, actor was offered to play the role? Hungama 2 actor Rajpal turned down the offer. Recently, the actor was asked if he regrets the decision of turning down the role of Jethalal.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan Rajpal Yadav said, "Nahi, nahi. Jethalal ka character ki pehchaan ek achche adakaar, ek achche kalakaar ke haathon hui aur main har kirdaar ko kisi kalakaar ka kirdaar maanta hoon (No, no. The character of Jethalal is identified with a very fine actor, and I believe that an artist makes a character)."

“Humlog ek manoranjan ki market mein hai toh main kisi kalakaar ke kirdaar mein apne kirdaar ko fit nahi karna chahta (We are in the business of entertainment and I don’t want to do a character which another actor has already done),” he said. Rajpal continued saying, “Toh mujhe aisa lagta hai ki jo bhi kirdaar bane, jo Rajpal ke liye bane, unko karne ka saubhagya mile, lekin kisi doosre kalakaar ke rachaye basaye kirdaar ko kabhi nibhaane ka mauka nahi mile (I hope that I get the good fortune to do the roles written for me but I don’t want the opportunity to play a character that another actor has already established),” he added.

The actor is known for his perfect comedy timing and his exceptional performances in films such as , Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Waqt: The Race Against Time, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, and . He will be seen next in Hungama 2 opposite Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Paresh Rawal, and Meezaan Jaffrey.