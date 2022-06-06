Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Reason behind Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta's sudden exit from the show will leave you SHOCKED!

Shailesh Lodha aka Taarak Mehta of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah left the show midway. Show's producer Asit Modi and other actors have been trying to reach out to Shailesh, but it is getting difficult for them.