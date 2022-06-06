Popular actor Shailesh Lodha aka of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah has left everyone shocked with his sudden exit. Fans of Shailesh are eagerly waiting for him to come back to the show and spill his magic. There are reports that the show's producer Asit Modi is asking Shailesh to return to the show, but the actor seems to not respond to his calls. It is said that Shailesh has set his phone in such a way that most of the calls get automatically disconnected after one ring. Apart from Asit, several actors have also been reaching out to Shailesh and are trying to get him back on the sets, but efforts are going in vain. Also Read - TV Serials TRP Report: Shaheer Sheikh's Woh Toh Hai Albelaa BEATS Rupali Ganguly's Anupamaa in the race of online TRP – Check top 10 TV shows

In an interview with ETimes, a source was quoted saying that without Shailesh aka Taarak's narrations it is becoming difficult to identify with the show. Shailesh has stopped shooting for a few days now and the makers are quite worried. The source further said that several theories are floating about Shailesh's sudden exit from the show. There were rumours that aka Jethala Champaklal Gada and Shailesh did not get well along. The next problem that was highlighted was that Shailesh seemed to be unhappy with the less footage that he got despite the show running for 14 years. Many actors from Taarak Mehta ganged up against Shailesh.

The unidentified source said that Asit continued to remain hopeful and felt that Shailesh would return to the show. The source said, "Let's not forget that Disha Vakhani left 5 years ago. Has she returned? " aka Daya ben's sudden exit had also left fans upset. To date, the actress has not returned to the show and Asit Modi failed to even get her back.

If Shailesh does not return to the show, then the makers will audition for a new Taarak. Fans of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah wish to see Shailesh and Disha back.