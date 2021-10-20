Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Munmun Dutta who essays the role of Babita ji on the show posed with Bollywood actor . The actor came to promote his film on the comedy show. The actress was in awe of Varun and could not stop smiling. She shared a picture on her Instagram and captioned it as, “Still can’t get over this very filmy moment of mine from #TMKOC. .Hahaha.. @varundvn is a total rockstar and can make women go weak. Millions of his female fans are jealous of me now am sure. I just wanna tell them ‘YES DARLING I UNDERSTAND WHY’. haha.” Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta SLAMS trolls for slut-shaming, age-shaming her over alleged relationship with co-star Raj Anadkat

Take a look at her post - Also Read - When Kareena Kapoor Khan recounted mom Babita's struggle as a single parent: We didn't have enough money for a driver

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????? ????? ??‍♀️? (@mmoonstar)

In the picture, Varun was seen holding Munmum, and the two posed for a romantic picture. Also Read - Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah: Munmun Dutta booked for using casteist slur by Haryana Police

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most popular shows on TV that is running successfully for 13 years now. The makers have left no stone unturned in making their show entertaining. The characters of the show have always managed to create a special place in the hearts of the viewers.

On the work front, Munmum made her acting debut with HumSab Baraati in 2004. Later, in 2005 she made her Bollywood debut with Kamal Hassan’s Mumbai Xpress. Now, she is currently seen in Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah.