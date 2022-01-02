Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah's Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakani's old dance rehearsal video will remind you of Jethalal and Daya's cute chemistry – watch video

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most popular television shows.Daya and Jethalal played by Dilip Joshi and Disha Vakhani are the most iconic on the show and everyone's favourite characters. A video from the show's early days is going viral. In the video, Dilip and Disha can be seen rehearsing for a dance performance on the show.