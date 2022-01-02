Ka Ooltah Chashmah is undoubtedly one of the most popular television shows. The show has always managed to keep the viewers hooked to its storyline. Fans are in love with every Gokuldham wasis. right from Jethalal, Daya, , Iyer, Bhide, Roshan Sodhi, Popatlal, Taarak Mehta, and others. The actors in the show have won millions of hearts with their exceptional performances. Daya and Jethalal played by and Disha Vakhani are the most iconic on the show and everyone's favourite characters. These two have ruled hearts with their cute chemistry for over a decade now. Right from their daily nok-jhok to their expressions, both Jethalal and Daya have left audiences in splits with their spectacular performances. A video from the show's early days is going viral. In the video, Dilip and Disha can be seen rehearsing for a dance performance on the show. This is a throwback video that has surfaced on social media and fans are going gaga over it. The two are seen dancing to the song Ek din Aap Hume Mil Jayenge from the film Yes Boss. Also Read - Anupamaa, Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more Top TV shows have MAJOR threat from THESE 6 new shows

Well, this old video of Jethalal and Daya brought back good old days memories and fans are eagerly waiting to see them together. Both Dilip and Disha have often spoken about their off-screen relationship and the two have acknowledged the bond. In an interview in the past with Deccan Chronicle, both Disha and Dilip said that they respect each other.

On the personal front, actor Dilip Joshi got her daughter Niyati Joshi married to Yashovardhan Mishra. While Disha had taken a maternity break during her pregnancy but never returned to the show. Disha got married to Mumbai-based CA Mayur Padia, in 2017 and the two were blessed with a baby girl Stuti.