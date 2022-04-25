Popular actress who rose to fame with her character Dayaben in popular sitcom Ka Ooltah Chashmah has managed to win milion of hearts with her exceptional performance. Recently, a throwback dance video of the actress has went viral on the social media. In the old video, Disha Vakani will leave you amazed with her never seen before avatar. This video of Disha was shared on YouTube in 2016. Also Read - Siblings Day 2022: Disha Vakani-Mayur Vakani to Mohan sisters: Meet lesser-known real-life behen-bhai jodis

In the video, Disha can be seen dancing wearing a crop top and mini skirt. The video has already garned lakhs of views on the YouTube.

On the work front, Disha started her career with Gujrati theatre and within no time gained a lot of popularity with her character Dayaben in Taarak Mehta show. The actress also performed bold scenes in the film 'Kamsin: The Untouched' in 1997.

The actress had taken a maternity break from Taarak Mehta show and sinxce then her fans are waiting for the actress to return. But, Disha has not returned back since then and it seems as she is spending time with her baby. There have ben speculations of Disha coming back on the show, but nothing is confirmed as of now. Fans of Disha are missing her abnd want her back.