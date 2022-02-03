Bigg Boss 15 winner Tejasswi Prakash won hearts with her victory and several fans of her celebrated her win. While others trolled her for winning as they felt Pratik Sehajpal deserved to become the winner of Bigg Boss 15. Tejasswi won hearts with her sizzling chemistry with co-contestant Karan Kundrra. Recently, while talking to Times Of India, Tejasswi spoke her hear out about several things including her wedding with Karan, Krish Khedekar, Yogita Bihani, and much more. Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra finds Shehnaaz Gill's tribute for Sidharth Shukla 'absolutely beautiful'; reveals he was worried for her

During the Bigg Boss 15, Karan had spoken about him settling down by March this year. Well, is his marriage on cards? A pandit had to Karan mentioned that he would get married soon. Tejasswi said, "It's not his plan. A pandit told him something. I don't know what the scene is, but I always took it as a joke. We have just come out of the house, and there is so much to talk about," she answers.

Tejasswi opened up about her dating rumours with Krish and said he is not her boyfriend. She said that Krish is a family friend and they know each other since childhood. Tejasswi even spoke about Karan's co-star Yogita and addressed the rumours of them dating. Tejasswi said that Yogita is not his girlfriend and is a very sweet girl.

Tejasswi even admitted that she is possessive about Karan and is proud of it. She said, “I am very possessive and I am proud of it. In fact, Karan and I are shamelessly possessive. I am sure that Karan will agree. We don’t have an issue with it nor should anybody else.”

On the work front, Tejasswi will be seen next in 's supernatural show Naagin season 6 and will play the role of a Naagin.