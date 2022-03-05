Sidharth Shukla, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Shehnaaz Gill, Salman Khan, Aditya Narayan, Shweta Agarwal, Rupali Ganguly, Gaurav Khanna and more, here are the TV Newsmakers of the week. Sidharth Shukla's fans turn emotional after Instagram gave tribute to the late actor, Shehnaaz Gill shared a childhood picture of herself on the twitter, Anupamaa retains top position on thr TRP charts, Smart Jodi makers planning to approach , and Shweta Agarwal are blessed with a baby girl, Tejasswi Prakash-Karan Kundrra's first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' out and more, here are the TV Newsmakers of the week that grabbed everyone's attention. Take a look - Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif announce Tiger 3 release date; Hrithik Roshan's rumoured girlfriend Saba Azad wins his family's heart

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' is out

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's first music video 'Rula Deti Hai' is out by Desi Music Factory. Karan and Tejasswi grabbed attention with their sizzling hot chemistry and fans are going gaga over their cute BTS pictures. Fans are already calling their song a superhit. The video has Karan's monologue and the visuals in the song will make you cry out loud.

Naagin 6 smashes TRP ratings this week

Anupamaa starring Rupali Ganguly - Gaurav Khanna retains top position on the TRP charts. MaAn fans are eagerly waiting for Anu and Anuj's to get married. After Anupamaa confessed her love towards Anuj, fans got emotional and flooded social media with their pictures. Read

Smart Jodi makers planning to approach Salman Khan

Smart Jodi makers planning a reunion of Salman Khan and Bhagyashree on the show? A source close to the show said that Star Plus is planning to get Salman Khan to support Bhagyashree on the show. She has emotionally revealed how her parents were dead against her marriage with Himalay Dassani. She married him against their wishes, and they did not come for the marriage. Read

Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal are blessed with a baby girl

Singer and television host Aditya Narayan and his wife Shweta Agarwal are blessed with a baby girl on February 24. He was quoted saying that he secretly hoped that he and Shweta would have a baby girl. The handsome host took to his social media handle and announced the arrival of his little munchkin. He shared a picture from his wedding with Shweta and wrote, "Shweta & I feel extremely grateful to share that the almighty has blessed us with a beautiful baby daughter on 24.2.22 ♥️?? He said, "Everyone kept telling me that it would be a baby boy. But I secretly hoped that we would have a baby girl. I believe fathers are closest to their daughters, and I am happy that my little girl has arrived. Shweta and I feel extremely blessed that we are parents now."

Shehnaaz Gill posts childhood pic on her twitter

Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill took to Twitter to post an adorable childhood pic. Her caption read, “When everything was so wonderful .and life was so simple !!” Within no time her fans showered love on her post and praised her. “Awww such a cutiieepiee,” wrote a fan. Another comment read, “Shehnaaz,just want to tell you that I love you with all my heart. And you are the most wonderful person to ever exist and you know that. Ily.” Read

'Sidharth Shukla Lives On' trends as Instagram adds 'Remembering' to his account

Bigg Boss season 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away last year in September and his sudden demise left everyone shocked. Recently, Instagram added ‘Remembering’ to his account and fans became emotional about it. They started trending #SidharthShuklaLivesOn on twitter. A fan tweeted, “I can't see this .... Sorry Remembering Sidharth Shukla All little hopes have dashed today .... Why the hell I am surviving here.” Another fan wrote, “(Remembering) My king is always in my heart ok this also accepting , but our king is in our heart aur king hamesha King hi hota hai.” Read