Bigg Boss 15's lovebirds Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash won hearts with their sizzling hot chemistry. Fans fondly call them TejRan and the two paint the town red with their lovey-dovey pictures. Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi's boyfriend Karan has always been a supportive boyfriend and he manages to give many love goals with his charming personality. Karan was previously in a relationship with and had showered praises on her. In an old video, Karan had praised his ladylove then and had even shared that dating her was a big accomplishment for him.

During the interview, Karan was asked about the gifts he would want to give Anusha and he had said, said, "Dekhiye, Anusha ka boyfriend hona itni you know accomplishment ki baat hai, itna kuch karna padhta hai." Karan and Anusha parted ways in 2020 and their break-up news shocked their fans. Anusha had later hinted that Karan was cheating on her.

Well, everyone knows that Karan met Tejasswi during 's reality show Bigg Boss 15 and the two fell in love. Post the show, Karan and Tejasswi are often snapped together and their cuteness makes #TejRan fans go aww with them. Moreover, Karan even promoted Tejasswi's Naagin 6 on social media and was even spotted with her at the screening of the show.