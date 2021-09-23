The Kapil Sharma Show: Get ready to relive moments from Indian Idol 12 as Neha Kakkar, Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish and others reunite for a perfect musical night on Sunday – view pics

The Kapil Sharma Show will be welcoming pop singing sensation Neha Kakkar, Tony Kakkar along with Indian Idol top 6 finalists.