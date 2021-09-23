The Show will be welcoming pop singing sensation , Tony Kakkar along with Indian Idol Top 6 finalists. Yes, you read that right, Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan, Arunita Kanjilal, Sayli Kamble, Mohammad Danish, Nihal Tauro, and Shanmukha Priya will grace the comedy show this Sunday. Also Read - LEAKED: Indian Idol 12 winner Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal’s unreleased romantic duet song goes viral

Sony TV shared a group picture from the upcoming episode and fans are quite excited to enjoy the perfect musical night with these stars. Within no time, fans flooded the comment section as they revealed they are excited to see their favourite singers on the show. 'Very excited to watch pawandeep performance', wrote one user, while the other said, 'Arudeep fans aajo ek baar phir arudeep aarhe hai sony tv p ab ayega maja'. Also Read - Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Pawandeep Rajan-Arunita Kanjilal’s pictures from Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar’s show go VIRAL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pawandeep_Arunita_Fan_page (@pawanaru2021)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sony Entertainment Television (@sonytvofficial)

Neha Kakkar also shared a cute video on her Instagram page wherein she was seen grooving to her latest song 'Kanta Laga' with Tony Kakkar and comedian Kapil Sharma. Moreover, the singers will play a fun game and leave audiences stunned with their entrancing voices. Are you excited? Stay tuned for more updates. Also Read - Indian Idol 12's Sayli Kamble CONFESSES she is in love; shares lovey-dovey picture with boyfriend