The Kapil Sharma Show: Jr NTR and Ram Charan's never-seen-before avatar will make you laugh out loud! – watch video

Fans of The Kapil Sharma Show are eagerly waiting for the Sunday episode which will be a grand affair with the RRR team. The host Kapil Sharma will be seen welcoming the cast of RRR including Jr NTR, Ram Charan, and Alia Bhatt along with director SS Rajamouli on his show.