Fans of are eagerly waiting for the Sunday episode which will be a grand affair with the RRR team. The host of the show Kapil Sharma will be seen welcoming the cast of RRR including Jr NTR, , and along with director SS Rajamouli. Well, the clips and videos from the episode have already created a lot of buzz on social media and fans cannot wait for the episode to go on air. SS Rajamouli's upcoming film RRR will hit cinemas on January 7. Viewers will get thorough entertainment as SS Rajamouli, Jr NTR and Ram Charan will be seen sharing interesting anecdotes from their lives.

A video from the episode was shared on the official channel wherein the actors were seen playing an interesting game with each other. Ram Charan and Jr NTR's never seen before avatar will make you laugh hard. This hilarious side of the actors was not seen before by their fans.

Watch the promo -

Talking about the upcoming film RRR, the storyline of the film is set in the 1920s and follows the story of freedom fighters, Komaram Bheem and Alluri Seetharamaraju, played by Jr NTR and Ram Charan, respectively. Apart from Ram Charan, Jr NTR, and Alia, the film also features , Olivia Morris, Ray Stevenson, and Alison Doody in main roles. RRR is produced by DVV Danayya.